How Astrology can Help Cure Hypertension?

In America around 75 million people have hypertension and more people die of cardiovascular disease caused due to hypertension than people dying due to any other disease. About 1.56 billion people worldwide are predicted to be suffering from hypertension by the year 2025.

The term Hypertension is related to the condition when the blood pressure is higher than the normal figures. The blood pressure reading is written as two figures for example 120 over 80 or written as 120/80. The numerator figure is the systolic pressure or the pressure when the heart beats. The denominator represents the diastolic pressure inside the blood vessels during the periods when the heart is at rest.

The safe limits are also subject to age but the systolic pressure is considered high if it stays over 140 and diastolic is considered high if it stays over 90. During the day blood pressure keeps changing so take couple of readings at different times.

Some common symptoms of hypertension are mild headache, chest pain, irregular heartbeat, fatigue and eye sight problems etc.

Astrology of Hypertension

As per the principles of Vedic astrology the planets Moon and Mars are the main significators of blood pressure related ailments. In some birth charts it is observed that highly afflicted Jupiter having associations with the Moon causes hypertension.

Some common astrological conditions in a birth chart indicating hypertension are described below:

• Debilitated Mars viz. in the birth chart Mars occupying the Cancer sign.

• Mars combust due to close conjunction with the Sun

• Mars weak in strength due to placement or aspects.

• In a birth chart Mars placed in the signs

• Conjunction of Mars with the second lord.

• Mars receiving aspects of the Sun in the second house.

• The natal Moon under afflictions due to Mars.

• Weak Moon and afflicted watery signs viz. Cancer, Sagittarius and Pisces having association with the 6th house.

• Planets Mars and Saturn associated with the 6th house.

Remedies as per Vedic astrology

Get your birth chart analysed to find out which one or more planets out of the Moon, Mars and Jupiter are afflicted or weak in strength. Then follow one or more remedies for the relevant planet as described below:

For Moon: Follow one or more out of the following:

(1) Donate rice, fresh milk, white clothes or silver items to a needy person on Mondays.

(2) Recite at least 108 times in one sitting on Monday evening the mantra, “Om SomSomaye Namaha”

(3) Keep a small piece of silver in a pot of water beside your bed and after 21 days while reciting the above mantra pour the water along with silver in a river or lake.

For Mars: Follow one or more out of the following:

(1) Donate Copper items, red flowers, red clothes on Tuesday

(2) Recite at least 108 times in one sitting on Tuesday morning the mantra, “Om angangarkayenamaha”

(3) Worship Hanuman ji by reciting Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesday.

For Jupiter: Follow one or more out of the following:

(1) Recite the mantra 108 times in one sitting on Thursday evening, “Om Brim Brehespataye Namaha”

(2) Donate turmeric, yellow clothes, chanadaal on Thursday

(3) Take blessings of elderly persons including your parents and grandparents.

Article by: Jyotirvid Pawan Kumar