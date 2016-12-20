Worship ‘Tulsi’ for Health, Happiness & Prosperity

The Basil plant commonly known as Tulsi is revered especially in India. Tulsi has not only medicinal uses it is worshiped for purging of sins and for the divine blessings .

“Wherever the aroma of Tulsi is carried by the wind, it purifies the atmosphere and frees all animals from all baser tendencies.” -Padmapurana ( Uttarakhanda)

Tulsi (basil) plant is believed to be blessed by the Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu as per Vedic beliefs is the preserver of life upon this planet hence planting and looking after a Tulsi plant bestows longevity and happiness. The Tulsi plant is worshipped and is invariably grown in the courtyard of most houses.

It is considered as a holy plant in the Indian subcontinent and symbolises purity. Its leaves are used for worship purposes and especially in marriage ceremony.

Worshipping Tulsi Plant for Health, Happiness and Prosperity

The best place to grow a tulsi plant is in the eeshaan-kone which is the north-east corner of the house. If the area is paved then a potted plant may be placed there.

Every morning the devotee should look after the plant and pray to Tulsi-devi and take a parikrama (going around the plant) three times.

Worship Tulsi with nice food items, flowers, incense, a ghee lamp, and other traditional articles of worship.

After lighting up the lamp (deepak) at dusknear theTulsi plant recite the following prayer:

“Oh, Holy Tulsi,

Bosom friend of Lakshmi,

Destroyer of sins,

Bestower of blessings,

Who is praised by the sage Narada,

And is the darling of Lord Narayana

Salutations to thee”

Recite Tulsi Mantra

For added benefits you may recite 108 times in one sitting at any time the following mantra:

“Vrindaayai Thulasee Devyai,

Priyaayai Kesavyasya Cha,

Kesavaarthesinomi

Dhwaam Varadhaabhavasarvatha”

Tulsi is a Herb with many Healing Properties

• Tulsi is also taken as the herbal tea.

• Juice of its leaves give relief in cold, fever, bronchitis and cough.

• Tulsi oil is also used as ear drops.

• Tulsi helps in curing malaria.

• It is very effective against indigestion, headache, hysteria, insomnia and cholera.

• Tulsi; the queen of herbs, has been known for its remarkable healing properties.

• Chewing a few leaves of the plant will purify the blood.

• A decoction of Tulsi and mint is an excellent rejuvenator.

Article by: Jyotirvid Pawan Kumar