Venus Moving Into Pisces on 27 January

Aries

Venus ( Ve ) In Ninth House With Pisces

Venus in the ninth house will create obstacle in the path of fame and fortune. Despite this you will have a comfortable life. You will be blessed with a long life. You will progress because of your hard work.

Taurus

Venus ( Ve ) In Eighth House With Pisces

Venus in the eighth house will bless you with a long life. You will have an influential life. You will have dissatisfaction because of your siblings. You will be lazy. There will be lack of cooperation from the members of your extended family and there will be addition to your wealth.

Gemini

Venus ( Ve ) In Seventh House With Pisces

Venus in the seventh house will pose problems for you in the area of profession and spouse. You would have lack of siblings in the family. You would have a small span of life. You will have a attractive body, You will have the benefit of being in good health and lead a respectable life.

Cancer

Venus ( Ve ) In Seventh House With Pisces

Leo

Venus ( Ve ) In Sixth House With Pisces

Venus in the sixth house will pose problems for you from your enemies. You will overcome these problems through clever means. You will suffer because of your siblings. You will have problems related to age.

Virgo

Venus ( Ve ) In Fifth House With Pisces

Venus in the fifth house will help you to gain knowledge. You will progress in the field of arts. You would enjoy the company of your children. You will have more power. You will have a long life. You will have the satisfaction of working as a professional; you will be successful and will also get recognized.

Libra

Venus ( Ve ) In Fourth House With Pisces

Venus in the fourth house will make your Mother’s life uncomfortable. You will have the ownership of a good amount of land. You will be blessed with a long life. You will be in the company of your siblings. You would have obstacles in your fortune despite this you will lead a comfortable life.

Scorpio

Venus ( Ve ) In Third House With Pisces

Venus in third house will help you to get strength from your siblings. There will be a few problems as well. You will be blessed with a long life. You will have a healthy and attractive body.

Sagittarius

Venus ( Ve ) In Second House With Pisces

Venus in the Second house will help you to earn wealth through hard work. You will have lack the company of members in your extended family. Your siblings will lack the well-being. You will be blessed with a long life. You will be able to have a successful and comfortable life through hard work.