Venus Moving into Capricorn on 2 December 2016

Aries

Venus ( Ve ) In Eighth House With Capricorn

The influence of Venus here will pose problems in the field of academics and you will have interruptions in your studies. You will have a comfortable life. You will not get too much of pleasure from the company of your children as compared to that of your spouse. You will have an average life style but will be blessed with long life.

Taurus

Venus ( Ve ) In Seventh House With Capricorn

The influence of Venus will help you to get a very attractive and intelligent wife but will have a small life span. You will have the company of your parents and children. You will have the ownership of land during your old age. Your enemies will cause problems for you but you will have a comfortable life.

Gemini

Venus ( Ve ) In Sixth House With Capricorn

The influence of Venus will inflict your hard work and thus you will get very little results from your efforts. You will have stress and will have to face the discomfort of being on the go. You will not get the support of your parents and siblings. You will mostly be sick. You will get very little pleasure of being in the company of your wife and children. You will have lots of troubles during your old age.

Cancer

Venus ( Ve ) In Sixth House With Capricorn

Leo

Venus ( Ve ) In Fifth House With Capricorn

The influence of Venus here will inflict a very miserable life for you. You will be able to carry on with your livelihood with great amount of difficulties. Venus will lose its powers. You children will live temporarily. You will have differences with your family members. You will get very little results related to comfort from your efforts. Your life span is not defined.

Virgo

Venus ( Ve ) In Fourth House With Capricorn

The influence of Venus will bring in comfort. You will have obstacles in life. You will win over your enemies. You will have adequate profit from business. You will have ownership of land will feel pleasant because of the same. You will be flying abroad. You will be successful. You will enjoy the company of your children. You will have problems with your wife. You will have a comfortable and long life.

Libra

Venus ( Ve ) In Third House With Capricorn

The influence of Venus in this house will increase your might. You will receive knowledge and will be blessed with children. You will have the cooperation and company of your father and will benefit from business. You will have the company of your siblings. Assistance from your wife will help you to reap benefit. Having received the strength from the society you will achieve success in the field of intellect or business. You will have a weak body and will suffer from air-borne diseases.

Scorpio

Venus ( Ve ) In Second House With Capricorn

The influence of Venus will bring in pleasantness in relationship with the members in the extended family and wealth for you. You will be successful and recognized in your profession but will have difficulties because of your children. There will be addition to your knowledge. You will have a small life span. You will be wealthy and successful but will have all kinds of tensions as well. You will suffer from different kind of physical ailments. The enemies too will keep bothering you. You will benefit from travel.

Sagittarius

Venus ( Ve ) In First House With Capricorn

The Influence of Venus in this Saturn friendly house will bring you respect and recognition. You will have a pleasant experience at business and company of your father. You will be a respected person in the society. You will have a pleasant experience being in the company of your children. You will benefit from education. You will get a beautiful wife. You will have the fortune of completing your life time bestowed by the almighty and will have a comfortable life. You will defeat your enemies by virtue of your strength.

Capricorn

Venus ( Ve ) In Twelfth House With Capricorn

The influence of Venus here will push you out of your birth place so that you can have a comfortable life. You will have pleasures from the company of your wife and children. You will make profit from business. You will have more of happy times as compared to the sad ones. You will have a long life. You will have a comfortable old age. You will earn money through immoral activities to get rich.

Aquarius

Venus ( Ve ) In Tenth House With Capricorn

The influence of Venus on this house will help you to get returns in proportion to the effort. You carve your own life. You will receive comforts in life according to the efforts applied. You will have a short life.

Pisces

Venus ( Ve ) In Ninth House With Capricorn

The influence of Venus on this house will get you a very ordinary life. You will have very little comfort. You will have physical problems. You will engage in minor trade or small business to earn your livelihood. You will not have a very fortunate or successful life. You will be able to complete your life span.