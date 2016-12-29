Venus Moving Into Aquarius on 29 December 2016

Aries

Venus ( Ve ) In Ninth House With Aquarius

Venus in this house will help you to get more fortunate. You will enjoy the ownership of your house. You will have a good and enjoyable family life. You will have an enjoyable relationship with your siblings. There will be business expansion.

Taurus

Venus ( Ve ) In Eighth House With Aquarius

Venus in this house will have a negative impact on your character making you aggressive in your behaviour. There will be lack of well-being. You will enjoy the ownership of land and house. You will work hard to increase your wealth and extend relationships.

Gemini

Venus ( Ve ) In Seventh House With Aquarius

Venus in this house will allow you to enjoy the company of your spouse. You will be successful in your profession. You will have the ownership of your house. There will be enhancements to your comfort, respect and fortune.

Cancer

Venus ( Ve ) In Seventh House With Aquarius

Venus in this house will allow you to enjoy the company of your spouse. You will be successful in your profession. You will have the ownership of your house. There will be enhancements to your comfort, respect and fortune.

Leo

Venus ( Ve ) In Sixth House With Aquarius

Venus in this house will help you to get success. There will be lack of well-being for your mother. There will a lot of expenses. You will be smart and intelligent. You will make your life comfortable by hook or crook.

Virgo

Venus ( Ve ) In Fifth House With Aquarius

Venus in this house will help you to get success in field of education and will also help you to become more fortunate. You will enjoy the wealth and property. You will amass things of comfort through clever means.

Libra

Venus ( Ve ) In Fourth House With Aquarius

Venus in this house will aid in acquisition of land. You will flourish in your social life specially the family life. You will continue to get more fortunate. You will benefit from state and profession.

Scorpio

Venus ( Ve ) In Third House With Aquarius

Venus in this house will ensure that you enjoy the company of your siblings. You will also enjoy the ownership of land.You will have a comfortable life with riches and all the fortunes.

Sagittarius

Venus ( Ve ) In Second House With Aquarius

Venus in the second house will help you to have an enjoyable time period with your extended family. You will also enjoy the ownership of land. You will be rich and famous. There will be some problems related to life-span.

Capricorn

Venus ( Ve ) In First House With Aquarius

Venus in the first house will help you to get physical pleasure. You will also enjoy the ownership of land. You will enjoy the company and benefits of your in-laws. You will achieve professional after overcoming a difficult phase.

Aquarius

Venus ( Ve ) In Eleventh House With Aquarius

Venus in this house will help you to make increments in your income. You will be intelligent and dignified. You will enjoy the addition to your land holding. You will have obedient children and will progress in education as well.

Pisces

Venus ( Ve ) In Tenth House With Aquarius

Venus in this house will help you to make profit in business. You will be respected, wealthy, and famous. You will have your own house.