Sun Moving Into Sagittarius on 15 December 2016

Aries

Sun ( Su ) In Seventh House With Sagittarius

Sun in the seventh house impacts your relation with your wife positively and you will enjoy the pleasures of happy married life. Your business will be successful. Your children will protest however you will get complete support from your father and siblings. You will be benefitted from distant contacts. Your profession will give you the pleasure of house and vehicle. Your friends may deceit you though you would not lose your respect in any situation.

Taurus

Sun ( Su ) In Sixth House With Sagittarius

In the sixth house, Sun is situated in Taurus sign of Venus and due to its impact you will always be overpowering your enemies. You would always get success in any kind of tiffs and tussles. Expenses will be high though the external sources will be profitable, this will help you in meeting your expenses. Also, your fate would improve. You would get immense pleasure of being with children and support from your wife. Business will have a mix of loss and profit. You will live a very comfortable life in the last days of your life.

Gemini

Sun ( Su ) In Fifth House With Sagittarius

The sun in the fifth house bestows you with the pleasure of enjoying fatherhood and good education. You would be a genius but earning money will not be very easy because there will be many difficulties to deal with and as a result, you would have to bear the loss. Children can cause trouble. Profit and loss in business will continue constantly. A family member might go missing or abducted. Still the life will be gratified overall.

Cancer

Sun ( Su ) In Fourth House With Sagittarius

You would get the pleasure of being with your mother because of the positive impact of Sun in the fourth house. You would buy a house of your own and your fate would enhance. Your father would support you and you would progress in life. You would live a prestigious life and your family will cooperate in all circumstances. Business will be profitable. You would win over your enemies and maintain your prestige throughout your life.

Leo

Virgo

Sun ( Su ) In Third House With Sagittarius

In the third house the Sun is situated in Aquarius sign of Saturn. Its impact will give the pleasure of being with your siblings. You would have to work hard for your fate enhancement. You would be rich and successful in life and have the complete pleasure of a family life with your wife and children though the sibling rivalry would persist. Travelling may cause harm. You would have a comfortable and content life.

Libra

Sun ( Su ) In Second House With Sagittarius

The sun is situated in the second house and due to its impact you would be unsuccessful in business. Pleasure of being with the family is on the cards. Your life will be long and your fate would improve. You would get the affection of your mother, wife and children. External sources will be resourceful and benefit you. Siblings would be around and father’s support will be beneficial. Enemies will create troubles and harm you, so be careful!

Scorpio

Sun ( Su ) In First House With Sagittarius

The sun is situated in Sagittarius sign of Jupiter within the first house. Its impact will give you a healthy body and a healthy mind. You will be very fortunate and get a beautiful wife who would support you throughout your life. You will also make good benefits in your profession and get enough time to spend with your family. Your enemies will never win over you and friends would always be in support. Success in business will bestow the apt pleasure of property and house.

Sagittarius

Sun ( Su ) In Twelfth House With Sagittarius

In twelfth house, the Sun is situated in Scorpio sign of Mars and due to this celestial condition your expenditure will be very high. External sources will give profitable opportunities. You would have a good impact on your enemies and succeed in all tiffs and tussles. You will have property of your own. Your siblings will support you. Your life will be short and the body would be ailing. Pleasures of married life will be abated. You would have to travel a lot and face some mishaps in life.

Capricorn

Sun ( Su ) In Eleventh House With Sagittarius

The Sun in house impacts your earnings and ensures that it enhances with times to come. You would have a successful business and a successful relation with your children. Foreign contacts would be the major cause for monetary benefits. Your family will be very supportive but siblings will cause harm. You will have a long life and after your youth, your body will become the hub of many illness but the life will not be very troublesome and you will have a good life.

Aquarius

Sun ( Su ) In Ninth House With Sagittarius

The position of Sun in the ninth house ensures a good progression in life for you. You would be very famous. Siblings would have differences with you. Your profession will give you good money. Travelling may have harmful repercussions. Enemies will be troublesome. Your wife will be very supportive in the times of crisis.

Pisces

Sun ( Su ) In Eighth House With Sagittarius

Here the Sun is situated in the Cancer sign of Moon due to which you will have a long life but progressing in life will be a little challenging and there would be hindrances. Earning will also be difficult and you will have an abated pleasure of the family life. Siblings will retaliate but your father will support you. You would have a good impact of your enemies but with friends you would have strained relations. Please of having a property in your name will come too late in life and the possibility of a mishap or sudden monetary gain will be very strong.