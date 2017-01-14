Sun Moving Into Capricorn on 14 January 2017

Aries

Sun ( Su ) In Seventh House With Capricorn

Sun here will pose problems for you and this will be because of your spouse. You will face problems in your profession. You will have good income. You will have an average health. You will have to work hard. You will have the support of your brothers. You will have ownership of land. You will profit from travel. You will be famous. Your respect and recognition will be intact.

Taurus

Sun ( Su ) In Sixth House With Capricorn

Sun in the sixth house will make you victorious. You will be blessed with long life. Hard work will make you successful. Expenses will rise but you will have income from foreign sources. You will enjoy the possession of land and the company of your wife, children and members of the extended family. You will have an enjoyable life but your relationship with your wife can pose as a problem.

Gemini

Cancer

Sun ( Su ) In Fifth House With Capricorn

Sun poses a negative influence because of your children and you may suffer because of them. You will face obstacles in your academic life. You will continue to face stress. You will have a good life span. You will have to work very hard to earn wealth. Your hard work will get you the success. You may get incarcerated because of your friends.

Leo

Sun ( Su ) In Fourth House With Capricorn

Sun here will help you to enjoy the company and affection of your mother. There will be addition to land holding. You will enjoy the company of your family. You will be blessed with a long life. You will not get the affection of your father. You will have opposition from your brother. Your expenses will be on a rise. Your friends will be there with you at all times. You will profit from public relations. You may have health issues related to acidity and blood pressure. You will get insulted because of children and may even get incarcerated.

Virgo

Sun ( Su ) In Third House With Capricorn

Sun will help you to work hard and will add to your might. There will be lack of well-being for your sibling. You will have additions to your sources of livelihood. You will have problems related to fortune. You will suffer because of your children. You will have differences with your wife. You will have problems because of your enemies. You may get incarcerated. There will be problems related to meeting of expenses. You will not be able to enjoy the inherited wealth and property. You may have to travel a lot.

Libra

Sun ( Su ) In Second House With Capricorn

You will not be able to earn enough wealth because of the influence of sun in this house. There will be lack of well-being for the extended family. You will be blessed with long life but will suffer because of your brothers. You will have problems because of unnecessary expenditures. You will be defeated by your enemies. You will enjoy the ownership of house for some time. You will profit by undertaking foreign trips.

Scorpio

Sun ( Su ) In First House With Capricorn

Sun in the first house will have a negative influence on your health. You will face physical problems. You will be blessed with long life but problems amongst the family member will continue. There will be problems at the business front as well. You will not have an enjoyable relationship with your children and father. You will live a very ordinary life. None of your wishes will get fulfilled.

Sagittarius

Sun ( Su ) In Twelfth House With Capricorn

The impact of sun in this house will pose problems related to expenses. You will have problems because of foreign sources. There will be stomach infection. There will be loss of life span. Your life will not be that impactful. You will be able to win over your enemies after facing difficulties and challenges. You will be able to enjoy the ownership of land after a long period of time. You will earn wealth because of your children.

Capricorn

Sun ( Su ) In Tenth House With Capricorn

Sun in this house will make you repent for your father. There will be loss of reputation. You will have obstacles in your profession and will lose the length of your life. You will enjoy the possession of land and mothers affection. You will enjoy the company of your spouse. You will earn wealth and respect because of your children’s fortune. Your enemies will be defeated. Your friends will backstab you. You will have a decent health.

Aquarius

Sun ( Su ) In Ninth House With Capricorn

Sun in this house will have positively influence your fate and will make you fortunate. You will not be very famous. You will be blessed with a long life. There will be obstacles in the well-being of your siblings. Your enemies will get defeated. You will enjoy the land holdings. You will enjoy the company of your children and spouse. You will have the support of your friends. You will be able to lead the life of rich and famous only if you move away from your place of birth. You will be recognized during your old-age.

Pisces

Sun ( Su ) In Eighth House With Capricorn

Sun here will help you to have a long life. You will have self-respect and will also be influential. You will have an impactful life. You will face problems because of wealth. You will not be able to enjoy a healthy relationship with members of your extended family. You will suffer because of your enemies. There will be sudden addition to your wealth. You will profit from foreign land. You will have an average health.