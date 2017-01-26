Saturn Moving Into Sagittarius on 26 January 2017

Aries

Saturn ( Sa ) In Sixth House With Sagittarius

You will be against your siblings and fraternity due to the impact of Saturn in the sixth house. You will have a long life and high expenses. You will dominate your enemies. There will be some professional loss and you will have to keep changing your job. Livelihood will have many struggles. Excess of expense will cause problems. You will enjoy the company of your friends.

Taurus

Saturn ( Sa ) In Fifth House With Sagittarius

Impact of Saturn in the fifth house will have your children cause distress to you. You not be able to complete your education. You will get success in your profession. You will have a decent income and hard work will pay better. Wealth and support from the people of your fraternity will specially be in your life. You will be gratified with your spouse. Pleasure of owning the house will come very late in life.

Gemini

Saturn ( Sa ) In Fourth House With Sagittarius

Impact of Saturn in the fourth house will abate the pleasure of staying with your mother. You will have a usual pleasure of a house. Pleasure of getting the company of your siblings and people from the fraternity is also not on the cards. You will get comfort, respect and success in professional and state related aspects. You will be healthy enough but having children will be very difficult for you.

Cancer

Saturn ( Sa ) In Fourth House With Sagittarius

Leo

Saturn ( Sa ) In Third House With Sagittarius

Impact of Saturn in the third house will enhance your courage. You will enjoy your siblings company and your children will cause distress. You will get fewer opportunities for good education and will be less fortunate. Your expenses will be high. You will have to work very hard to sustain your life. You would own your house in the latter stages of life. Your enemies will be dominant on you.

Virgo

Saturn ( Sa ) In Second House With Sagittarius

Impact of Saturn in the second house will give you all the pleasures of wealth and fraternity. You will not get enough support and company of your siblings. You will enjoy the pleasure of owning a house and also get your mother’s affection. You will have a long life. You will be successful in making a good earning for yourself. Sudden monetary gain is possible. Children will bring comfort and your spouse will get you fame.

Libra

Saturn ( Sa ) In First House With Sagittarius

Impact of Saturn in the first house will affect your health adversely. You will enjoy the company of your siblings and your courage would enhance. Business will get you profits and you will get promotion in your job. You will enjoy the support and company of your father and earn a lot of respect. Separation from spouse is possible and re-marriage is also on the cards. You will have a house of your own but there can be dispute. Your friends will deceive you.

Scorpio

Saturn ( Sa ) In Twelfth House With Sagittarius

Impact of Saturn in twelfth house will increase your expenses. You will get less pleasure of wealth, fraternity and siblings. You will be dominant on your enemy. Fortune enhancement will involve a lot of troubles. Your family will be against you but you will benefit from external sources. You will have an enjoyable relation with your spouse and you may become a part of infamy.

Sagittarius

Saturn ( Sa ) In Eleventh House With Sagittarius

Impact of Saturn will enhance your income. You will enjoy the company of your siblings but you will have ill-health. Your children will have problems and domestic matters will keep bothering. You will have a long life but many risks would be involved. You will have property disputes. You would be worried continually and your life will be full of struggles.

Capricorn

Saturn ( Sa ) In Ninth House With Sagittarius

Impact of Saturn in the ninth house will create obstacles in your way to fortune enhancement. You will have the usual pleasure of staying with people of your fraternity. You will make a good income for yourself. You will get support from your siblings. You will dominate your enemies. You will get the pleasure of being with your children. You will get usual fame in life.

Aquarius

Saturn ( Sa ) In Eighth House With Sagittarius

Impact of Saturn in the eighth house will enhance your life span. Pleasures of life, wealth accumulation, and support from siblings will be less in life. You will have to work hard to get money. Your father will support you and you will benefit from your business. You will get the support and comfort from your fraternity. You will have some problems in aspects related to education, intelligence and children. You will also get less opportunity to enjoy your children’s company.

Pisces

Saturn ( Sa ) In Seventh House With Sagittarius

Impact of Saturn in seventh house suggests you to make money through your profession or business. Siblings will support you. You will have some physical problems. You will not be gratified with your life and get a little pleasure of owning a house. Marital life will be less pleasurable. Your enemies will be stronger. Life will become comfortable with some rough times.