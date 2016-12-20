Saturn Moon Combination Can Cause Mental Turbulence

Close conjunction of Saturn with Moon in a birth chart may indicate probability of anxiety, depression and all types of mental turbulences.

In the United States Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America(ADAA), 40 million Americans over the age of 18 are affected by anxiety.

Are you suffering from Anxiety Disorder?

If you observe any or more of the following common symptoms then do not ignore these and take expert medical advice.

• Are you mostly under the impression that something will go wrong or against you?

• Are you mostly tense, worried, or feel irritable?

• Does you anxiety about something effect your work and responsibilities?

• Do you suffer from some undue fears or dangers in your mind?

• Do you avoid meeting people without any reason?

• Do you get sudden attacks of high heart beat or sweating etc.?

Real life Example

The following is the birth chart of Allen Woody a famous American actor, screenwriter and director. Woody began his career as a stand-up comedian during 1960’s. Woody’s Hollywood career has spanned more than five decades and continues till date.

Woody often plays anxiety-stricken Jewish characters with inspirations from his own anxiety stricken life. In Woody’s own words in an interview with BBC, “In my real life I am constantly fighting all kinds of depression and terror and anxiety, while playing an anxiety stricken character there is nothing to distract me”

In the birth chart of Allen woody there is a close conjunction of Saturn and Moon in the 7th house from where the combination aspects his ascendant. The fact that Saturn rules the 6th house of disease and troubles and the Moon rules the 12th house of loss and hospitalization makes this conjunction more fatal.

General Remedies for Anxiety Disorder

In case some symptoms appear one must take medical advice. The suggested remedies can be followed along with medical treatment and these will make any treatment more fruitful and efficient.

At night sit in a comfortable posture and recite 108 times the Moon mantra and then 108 times the Saturn mantra as given below. Follow this procedure everyday till your problem is over.

The Moon Mantra: “Om Shram Shrim Shraum Sah Chandramasey Namah.”

The Saturn Mantra: “Ohm Shri ShaniDevaayah Shanti Bhavah”



Article by: Jyotirvid Pawan Kumar