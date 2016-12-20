Program your Subconscious Mind for Health and Happiness

There is great truth in the words of Earl Nightingale, “Whatever we plant in our subconscious mind and nourish with repetition and emotion will one day become a reality”. In order to realize this truth the article describes how the subconscious can be programmed for desired results.

What is the Subconscious Mind?

The subconscious is the store house of all information, not only from one’s current life, but right from the beginning of incarnations of an entity.

Since the conscious mind has only 10% awareness whereas the subconscious has 90% the latter is much more powerful, aware and influential. Whatever we repeatedly do becomes a habit and when a habit is triggered we are on autopilot mode and little or no conscious effort is involved.

All our fears, anxieties and deep emotions have roots in our subconscious mind.The subconscious mind also controls certain bodily functions like breathing and heart action.

The subconscious mind is responsible for the automatically triggered feelings and emotions such as anger, fear etc. that one suddenly experiences upon facing a new situation. The conscious mind is, on the other hand is responsible for logical thinking or reason and all actions that are performed while one is conscious.

Programming the Subconscious Mind

There is a barrier between the conscious mind and the subconscious mind so repetition is required in order to sink any desired information from the conscious to the subconscious mind. If a suggestion sinks into our subconscious mind then the desired results as per that suggestion are realized.

If a smoker desirous of giving up the habit is able to plant in his or her subconscious a firm positive affirmation then coming out of that habit is made possible by the subconscious.

By programming the subconscious mind with a new programs you can cure many personality or health related problems.

Here is a procedure for getting into a super-conscious state in which the barrier between the conscious and the subconscious is lowered so that you can plant your suggestions and program the subconscious to achieve desired results such as health and happiness and greater success in life.

The Procedure: Write down your affirmation which will be the program you desire to plant in your subconscious mind. You must write in precise, to the point and simple words such as the following:

“I am now a different person more positive and relaxed than before. I have become health conscious and my health is improving day by day. I have learnt to remain happy under all circumstances. I am putting efforts to progress in my career without losing contentment with present day conditions.”

Select a place in your home where you can remain undisturbed for at least an hour. There should be dim lighting since bright light will not let you relax. Ensure that you do not have anything on your mind which is distracting your attention at least for the duration of this procedure.

Follow the steps below:

(1) Lie down supine on a soft mattress with both feet slightly apart and both arms resting on the sides.

(2) Close your eyes and breathe normally.

(3) Inspect mentally each part of your body and if there is any tension in a part just shake it a little and visualise the tension going away.

(4) Try not to think about anything specifically and just watch your breath. Do not modify or control your breath rather just watch it. By engaging your conscious mind on watching the breath your mind will stop wandering uncontrolled. Do not hurry, let yourself sink into deep relaxation.

(5) Gradually you will have soothing sensation of deep relaxation. When you lose awareness of your body and feel like floating you are in super-conscious state.

(6) In this super-conscious or trance state the barrier between the conscious mind and the subconscious mind is lowered considerably for any affirmation or program to sink into your subconscious.

(7) In this blissful state, mentally repeat very slowly, your affirmation for at least three times.

(8) Keep lying for some time enjoying this blissful state and then get up slowly when desired.

Hope you follow the procedure with sincerity everyday till you get the desired results.

Article by: Jyotirvid Pawan Kumar