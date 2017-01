Mercury retrograde in 2017 covering the retrograde in the period of December 19 – January 7, April 9 -20, August 13-31 and December 3-23. Mercury retrograde in many different signs in this period. It will stay in Capricorn in the period of December 19 – January 7, then in April 9 -20 will be in Taurus, after that moves to Virgo in the period August 13-31 and then finally in Sagittarius for the period Dec 3- 23.

