Mercury Moving Into Capricorn on 3rd February 2017

Aries

Mercury ( Me ) In Seventh House With Capricorn

Impact of Mercury in the seventh house would make you progress with your prudence. You would be successful in your profession. Your relation with your wife will not be very pleasant. Financial gains in business will come with some difficulties. Your health, self-respect and self-esteem will be progressive however you would fall sick at times with minor ailments.

Taurus

Mercury ( Me ) In Sixth House With Capricorn

Due to the impact of Mercury, you would win over your enemies. There would be some obstacles in fortune change for good. You would have to bear losses instead of making profits in business, however you would move on in life by surpassing all hindrances. Your expenses will be high but benefits gained from external resources will fulfil all needs and you would enjoy a comfortable life.

Gemini

Mercury ( Me ) In Fifth House With Capricorn

Impact of Mercury in the fifth house will bring difficulties for you in having children and getting good education. You would progress with much efforts. You would win over your enemies and get fame in life. Fortunately you would make good profits in your business. You would have congenial relation with your parents and have a long life. You will gain respect in society.

Cancer

Mercury ( Me ) In Fourth House With Capricorn

Impact of Mercury in the fourth house will give you the pleasure of enjoying property rights. Your fate would progress. Domestic harmony would get disturbed. Your father will always support you and you will make profits in your business. You would win over your enemies but your children will cause distress. You will live a long, healthy and a comfortable life.

Leo

Mercury ( Me ) In Fourth House With Capricorn

Impact of Mercury in the fourth house will give you the pleasure of enjoying property rights. Your fate would progress. Domestic harmony would get disturbed. Your father will always support you and you will make profits in your business. You would win over your enemies but your children will cause distress. You will live a long, healthy and a comfortable life.

Virgo

Mercury ( Me ) In Third House With Capricorn

Impact of Mercury in the third house will abate the pleasure of being with your siblings. Fortune progression will be have many problems and your enemies will create troubles for you. Your prudence can enhance your fate. You will have a bitter relationship with your wife. Your children will cause distress. Your relation with friends would become sore but overall you will have a good life.

Libra

Mercury ( Me ) In Second House With Capricorn

Impact of Mercury in the second house will enhance your wealth. People of your fraternity will support you and you will get respect. You will have a long life span. Some problems would persist in fortune progression. You will afford to have all resources for your comfort and you would minor health problems.

Scorpio

Mercury ( Me ) In First House With Capricorn

Impact of Mercury in the first house will enhance your prestige. You will dominate your enemies and get success in business though some problems will persist. Love affairs will bring defamation. You can possibly suffer with abdominal pain, diabetes or venereal disease. These problems can also cause death.

Sagittarius

Mercury ( Me ) In Eleventh House With Capricorn

Impact of Mercury in the eleventh house brings you great success. You will win over your enemies and you would make your fate better with your hard work. Children would cause distress to you. You would excel in the field of education. You will make money from foreign trips and live comfortably. Your love life would not be very successful. You would enjoy all aspect of life but some serious indictment will cause defamation.

Capricorn

Mercury ( Me ) In Tenth House With Capricorn

Impact of Mercury in the tenth house will give profit in business, respect and prestige in society along with father’s affection and support. You would have to work hard to earn money and you will win over your enemies. You would enjoy the right to property. Though there would be many obstacles in your way but you would overcome all problems with your intelligence. You would get money from a foreign country. There is a great chance of getting a good position in foreign services.

Aquarius

Mercury ( Me ) In Ninth House With Capricorn

Impact of Mercury in eighth house would bestow a long life to you. There would be some obstacles in fortune change for good. You would not be very famous amongst your social group and your enemies would become troublesome. Financial improvement will happen after sorting out some problems. You will enjoy the company of people from your fraternity but you will be against your father and your children would cause distress.

Pisces

Mercury ( Me ) In Eighth House With Capricorn

Impact of Mercury in eighth house would bestow a long life to you. There would be some obstacles in fortune change for good. You would not be very famous amongst your social group and your enemies would become troublesome. Financial improvement will happen after sorting out some problems. You will enjoy the company of people from your fraternity but you will be against your father and your children would cause distress.