Mars Moving Into Pisces on 20 January 2017

Aries

Mars ( Ma ) In Ninth House With Pisces

Impact of Mars in the ninth house will enhance your fortune. You will be very fortunate, rich and glorified. You will enjoy the pleasures of being with your mother and own a house for yourself.

Taurus

Mars ( Ma ) In Eighth House With Pisces

Impact of Mars in the eighth house will enhance your life span. You will be benefited in life. Your fortune would enhance but late in life your fame and fortune would start decrementing. You would be able to accrue wealth with some efforts. The people of your fraternity will support you. Your sibling’s courage would also enhance.

Gemini

Cancer

Mars ( Ma ) In Seventh House With Pisces

Impact of Mars in seventh house professes that your spouse will be very lucky for you. Your profession will be very beneficial. Comfort and respect would enhance and you will have a good income. Your fame, prestige, and self-respect would enhance through your children.

Leo

Mars ( Ma ) In Sixth House With Pisces

Impact of Mars in the sixth house will help you dominate your enemies. Despite of low financial condition, you will be able to manage your expenses. Your fraternity will provide very less support and progression of life will be very tough. External sources will be dissatisfactory however you will become more respectful. You will courageously deal with all the challenging situations.

Virgo

Mars ( Ma ) In Fifth House With Pisces

Impact of Mars in the fifth house will give immense pleasure. You will earn respect and benefits through your profession. Life will be very fortunate.

Libra

Mars ( Ma ) In Fourth House With Pisces

Impact of Mars in the fourth house will bestow the pleasure of living with your mother. You will own a property or a house in your name and have great relations with people of your fraternity.

Scorpio

Mars ( Ma ) In Third House With Pisces

Impact of Mars in third house will enhance your courage. You will enjoy the company of your siblings. Your wealth and fraternity will get better. You will dominate your enemies. You will progress in business. You will thrive with money and comfort and have a fortunate life.

Sagittarius

Mars ( Ma ) In Second House With Pisces

Impact of in second house will enhance your wealth and fraternity. There will be some abatement in aspects related to education and children. Your life will be full of worries and problems.

Capricorn

Mars ( Ma ) In Twelfth House With Pisces

Impact of Mars in the twelfth house will have a decremented effect in aspects related to education and children. You will win over your enemies.

Aquarius

Mars ( Ma ) In Eleventh House With Pisces

Impact of Mars in the eleventh house will enhance your income. You will be very fortunate and capable of making your life comfortable and gratified.

Pisces

Mars ( Ma ) In Tenth House With Pisces

Impact of Mars in the tenth house will give a congenial and comfortable relation with your father. You will progress in your professional life but decrement in education would persist.