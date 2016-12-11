Mars Moving Into Aquarius on 11 December 2016

Aries

Mars ( Ma ) In Ninth House With Aquarius

Impact of Mars in the ninth house will enhance your fate. You will share a good and joyful relation with your father. You will be successful in your business though the expenses would be high. Your siblings will always be in your support. You will share an affectionate relation with your mother and have the pleasure of owning a house.

Taurus

Mars ( Ma ) In Eighth House With Aquarius

The Mars in eighth house will bestow you a long life. There will be some problems prevalent in professional field and your relation with your father will also be troublesome. You would have a good earning and hard work will bring monetary gains. Children will bring fame to you.

Gemini

Mars ( Ma ) In Seventh House With Aquarius

Mars in the seventh house will make a positive impact on your business and also to your personal relationship with your wife. Your father will always support. Your profession will be very beneficial for you. You do not have a very long life span but you will have an impressive personality and have a comfortable and happy life.

Cancer

Mars ( Ma ) In Sixth House With Aquarius

The position of Mars in the sixth house will bring success with some difficulties. You would have some differences with your father. Hard work will enhance your fate and the pleasure of being in company of your siblings will be short lived. Expenses will be very high. External sources will be beneficial and you will have feeble health.

Leo

Mars ( Ma ) In Sixth House With Aquarius

The position of Mars in the sixth house will bring success with some difficulties. You would have some differences with your father. Hard work will enhance your fate and the pleasure of being in company of your siblings will be short lived. Expenses will be very high. External sources will be beneficial and you will have feeble health.

Virgo

Mars ( Ma ) In Fifth House With Aquarius

Mars in the fifth house will bestow the best of education to you and give the pleasure of enjoying the company of your children. You would make a good amount of earnings but your expenses will be high. External relations will be beneficial.

Libra

Mars ( Ma ) In Fourth House With Aquarius

The position of Mars in the fourth house gives you the pleasure of being the owner of your house and affection of your mother. You would have a successful married life and excel in your business. You will also get respect, fame and success in your profession. Your life will be very comfortable.

Scorpio

Mars ( Ma ) In Third House With Aquarius

The Mars in third house will give you the pleasure of being with your siblings and also enhance you courage. Enemies will be troublesome and members of your maternal family would have problems with you. You will lead your fortune with your efforts and gain prestige in your society. You will get success in business.

Sagittarius

Mars ( Ma ) In Second House With Aquarius

The position of Mars in the second house affects your finances and the pleasure of being within your fraternity. Its impact makes it difficult for you to make money easily. Education, Intelligence and children will bring success to you and your fate would enhance.

Capricorn

Mars ( Ma ) In First House With Aquarius

The position of Mars in the first house bestows you with an influential personality. You would have a dissatisfactory relation with your father. Your influence on state related matter would enhance. You would enjoy the ownership of your house. Your business or profession will be profitable.

Aquarius

Mars ( Ma ) In Eleventh House With Aquarius

Mars in the eleventh house will enhance your income and give great success in to you in your business. You will earn plentiful money and enjoy the pleasure of being with people of your fraternity. You will gain prestige and knowledge due to your children.

Pisces

Mars ( Ma ) In Tenth House With Aquarius

Mars in tenth house will give great success in business and enhance your prestige. You will enjoy the parenthood with your own children and your father will always be your biggest support.