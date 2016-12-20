Laughter the Best Medicine

“Always laugh when you can, it is a cheap medicine. In the words of Norman Cousins, “Hearty laughter is a good way to jog internally without having to go outdoors.”

Laughter decreases stress hormones and increases immune cells and thereby improves resistance to disease, reduces stress, anxiety and depression.

Endorphins; Body’s Natural Feel-Good Chemicals

When we laugh chemicals called endorphins are released. Endorphins trigger a positive feeling in the body, similar to that given by morphine, but unlike morphine it is not addictive.

Endorphins are manufactured in the brain, spinal cord and many other parts of the body and are released in response to brain chemicals called neurotransmitters.

Develop your Ability to Laugh

Ability to laugh easily and frequently is a great blessing but not everyone has this ability.

Since laughter has so much power to heal and renew, we must learn to laugh easily. The ability to laugh easily and frequently is a valuable resource for overcoming problems and improving relationships. The following tips can be followed:

• Try to mix with people who are jolly at heart and have good sense of humour.

• Learn to look at the funny side of each problem or situation.

• Greet people with a good hearty laugh.

• Defuse anger or conflict with a shared laugh.

• Avoid holding onto bitterness or resentment.

Other Benefits of Laughter: Laughter improves the function of blood vessels and increases blood flow, which can help protect you against a heart attack and other cardiovascular problems. According to a study people with a strong sense of humour live longer than those who don’t laugh as much. This was particularly notable for those battling with a disease like cancer.

Article by: Jyotirvid Pawan Kumar