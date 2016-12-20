In case you are facing lack of prosperity and your birth chart indicates the same then just follow the suggested remedies in order to improve your prosperity prospects.

Prominent Birth Chart Indications of Lack of Prosperity

• Debilitated Jupiter which means Jupiter occupying the Capricorn sign.

• The Moon placed alone in a house and no planets in adjacent houses on both sides.

• The 2nd house is house of wealth and the 12th is that of loss so if the 2nd lord is in the 12th house and the 12th lord in the 2nd house then lack of prosperity is indicated.

• The Sun in general represents the ascendant so if it is in signs of Saturn then it restricts the native from getting prosperous in life.

• In regard to prosperity the Earthy houses viz. the 2nd, 6th and 10th are very important also the 11th house is the house through which wealth comes in so if planets signifying these houses are under malefic influences then lack of prosperity is indicated.

• The planet Mercury signifying one’s intellect and tact is necessary in earning well so if in a birth chart Mercury is afflicted then there is probability of lack of prosperity.

• Lord of 12th house placed in the 2nd house.

• Lord of the 9th house of luck placed in the 12th house of loss.

General Remedies

Here are some general remedies for the planet causing lack of prosperity. For better results one needs to get the birth chart analysed by an expert and follow the suggested remedies. However in the meantime the following can be helpful.

For the Sun: Offer water to the rising Sun and apply a tika (holy spot) on forehead by the index finger dipping it in the water fallen on the ground while offering.

For the Moon: Wear a good quality natural pearl of atleast 2 carats in a ring made of silver in your little finger of right hand. The Pearl must touch your skin from underneath the ring. Start wearing it from a Monday.

For Mercury: On Wednesday night worship goddess Durga by reciting the mantra,



“Ya Devi Sarvbhuteshu Lakshami roopain Sansthita,

Namastasaye, Namastasaye, Namastasaye Namo Namaha”

For Jupiter: Serve elderly people including your own parents from your heart with sincerity so that they give their blessings.

Article by: Jyotirvid Pawan Kumar