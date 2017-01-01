Astrology of Cancer Disease

This article is dedicated to the World Cancer Day falling on 4th February 2017.

World Cancer Day is celebrated all over the world every year on 4th of February. This day is celebrated with the aim to honor the efforts done by the WHO, United Nations, and all other health organizations including NGO’s towards spreading awareness and other information such as precautionary measures and treatment of Cancer.

What is Cancer

Cancer can be described as the abnormal or malignantgrowth of body cells. Cancer can occur in nearly all organsof the human body. Some common types of Cancer are Bone Cancer, Breast Cancer in females, Colon Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Leukaemia, Lung Cancer, and Ovarian Cancer in females, Prostate Cancer, Carcinoma and Melanoma.

Surgery, Radiation therapy and Chemo therapy are some popular methods of cancer treatment.

Since Cancer is not a hereditary or contagious disease, its early diagnosis and proper treatment has chances of its complete cure.

Astrological Indications in a Birth Chart

As per Vedic astrology in general Moon, Saturn and Rahu are the three main planets responsible for Cancer disease. Astrological association among these three shows probability of cancer disease. Some indications observed in birth charts for cancer disease are as follows:

• Jupiter as the 6th lord receiving aspect of Saturn and the Moon under influence of Saturn, Rahu or Ketu can give cancer.

• Conjunction of Saturn, Mars and Jupiter.

• Weak or afflicted Sun associated with the 3rd house.

• If the signs Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces are afflicted then there are chances of cancer.

• Weak or afflicted Moon can cause cancer.

• Weak or afflicted ascendant lord, the Sun and the Moon can cause cancer.

• In a birth chart conjunction of Jupiter, Venus and Ketu.

• Malefic 6th or 8th lord occupying the ascendant.

• Mars occupying the 6th house in the birth charts of Sagittarius, Pisces, and Gemini or Virgo ascendant signs.

• The Moon and Venus under severe affliction can give cancer.

• In the charts of females association of afflicted Moon with Saturn and Mars can give breast or uterus cancer.

• If in a chart the Moon and Saturn are conjunct and these fall in the navamsha chart in Cancer, Scorpio or Aquarius signs then chances of cancer are there.

• Malefic association between Jupiter and Saturn or Rahu can also give cancer.

Article by: Jyotirvid Pawan Kumar