Astrology of Arthritis and Remedies

Arthritis is the leading cause of disability in America. More than 50 million adults and 300,000 children have some type of arthritis.

Some Important Points About arthritis are:

• It is very common disease

• It is not yet fully understood by medical science

• Arthritis is not a single disease it is generic way of referring to joint pains or joint disease.

• There are more than 100 different types of Arthritis.

• It is more common among women

• Occurs more frequently as age increases.

Common arthritis joint symptoms include swelling, pain, stiffness and decreased range of motion. Symptoms may come and go. They can be mild, moderate or severe. They may stay about the same for years, but may progress or get worse over time. Severe arthritis can result in chronic pain, inability to do daily activities and make it difficult to walk or climb stairs. Arthritis can cause permanent joint changes. Some types of arthritis also affect the heart, eyes, lungs, kidneys and skin in addition to the joints.

A type of Arthritis known as Osteo-arthritis is more common in elderly people and affects the joints in the hip, knee and fingers.

Some Common Astrological Indications of Arthritis

• The 12th house occupied by weak Moon and Saturn

• If Saturn as the 7th lord is afflicted due to conjunction

• The 6th lord along with Rahu or Ketu occupying the 1st house

• Saturn aspecting the Sun in the Cancer sign

• The Moon and Saturn conjunct in the Cancer sign

• The Moon conjunct Mars in the 6th house

• The Moon conjunct Mars and Saturn in the 12th house

General Remedies for Arthritis

Follow these suggested remedial measures along with proper medical care if and when required.

(1) On four consecutive Mondays donate Rice, fresh milk, white clothes or silver items to a needy person.

(2) On four consecutive Sundays donate wheat grain, orange clothes or gold to a needy person.

(3) On four consecutive Tuesdays and Saturdays donate mustard oil, black clothes or blanket to a needy person.

(4) Recite this mantra anytime for at least 108 times in one sitting:

“Om Triambkam yajamahey, Sugandhi pushtivardhnam,

Urvarukmiv bhandhnaat Mrityormurkhshiye maamritaat”



Article by: Jyotirvid Pawan Kumar